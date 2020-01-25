Brooklyn Nets' staff talks 'Spirit of Hope' to Indiana Tech students

Years.

The dream of martin luther king junior is still making an impression on students at indiana tech.

The school presented its inaugural "vanguard awards" this morning.

The presentation focused on hope and persistence in the civil rights struggle.indiana tech's d'agostino art gallery showcased king's journey through racial and social divide to complement the presentation.

The school presented two faculty members with the prestigious vanguard award.it recognizes efforts of inclusion and equity on campus and