NOMO Holds 'Stay Safe Saturday' To Keep Children In Philadelphia Safe Amid Rising Gun Violence
Chantee Lans reports.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOMO Holds 'Stay Safe Saturday' To Keep Children In Philadelphia Safe Amid Rising Gun Violence REPORTING IN NORTHPHILADELPHIA CRYSTAL CRANMORECBS3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".SOME IN PHILADELPHIAFINDING CREATIVE WAYS TO KEEPCHILDREN SAFE AND OUT OFTROUBLE AMID RISING GUNVIOLENCE.ACCORDING TO CITY DATA TODAYMORE THAN 90 PEOPLE BEFORESHOT THROUGH JANUARY 18TH.SIX OF THOSE VICTIMS WERECHILDREN AND 17 WERE YOUNGER.NOT INCLUDED IN THAT FIGURE INTHETHE STRAWBERRY MANSION CITY OFAND THEY COVERED THAT STORYLAST NIGHT.CHANTEE JOINS US LIVE IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA WHERE AN EVENT TOKEEP KIDS OFF THE STREETS ISIN FULL SWING.CHANTEE.JOE, THERE'S A FREE PARTYHAPPENING INSIDE THIS BUILDINGFOR TEENS.THE GOAL CALLED FACINGSATURDAY AND GOAL IS TO MAKESURE CHILDREN WILLSURE CHILDREN WILL KEPT SAFE.IN THE STREETS ALL DAYDOING VIOLENT THINGS THEY'REIN HERE HAVING FUN.TEENAGERS TO BE ABLE TO BEKIDS WHICH IS MORE OPTION MOREOPPORTUNITY CONCERT AND DAYPARTY IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIATHE EVENT CALLED STAY SAFESATURDAY COMES ON HEELS OFANOTHER VIOLENT WEEK IN CITYAND AROUND 8 LAST NIGHT DOUBLESHOOTING ON 2300 BLOCK OFNORTH 30th STRAWBERRY MANSIONLEFT TWO TEEN BOYS IN STABLECONDITION AT TEMPLE UNIVERSITYHOSPITAL.BOTH A 13-YEAR-OLD AND14-YEAR-OLD WERE SHOT IN THEBACK.SHTHAT THESHTHEING WAS AMONG MANY ACROSSTHE CITY AND NUMBER OFHOMICIDES IS HIGHER THAN THEDAYS AND YEARS.MOST CASE PRESIDENT MAINUNSOLVED.KNOWING SOME OF THE PEOPLEARE MY FRIENDS ANDENTREPRENEUR AND PEERS BEINGAFFECT TOAD IS UPSET SDMRINGI'MI'M HAPPY WE GOT COME OUT.A LOT WOULD HAVE BEEN HOMESTUDYING AND SOME PEOPLE COULDHAVE BEEN ON THE OTHER SIDE OFTHE GOOD AND BAD SCALE.I'M GLAD WE COULD COMETOGETHER AND DO SOMETHING FUN.IT'S DESIGNED FOR YOUTH TOBE ABLE TO COME OUT ONSATURDAY AND SPEND A WHOLE DAYWITH US AND WE KNOW THEY'RESAFE, SOUND, SECURE AND CAN BEKIDS AGAIN.THAT WAS RICKY DUNKINEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THATORGANIZATION CALLED NOMO HEPERHAPS TO THROW THIS EVENTFOR FREE FOR TEENS EVERYSATURDAY FOR THE NEXT YEAR.THE MONEY PARTIALLY COMES FROMMAYOR'S OFFICE.





