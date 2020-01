Philly Museum Celebrates Lunar New Year With Water-Based Traditions From Around World 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published The Lunar New Year was celebrated at the Independence Seaport Museum. The Lunar New Year was celebrated at the Independence Seaport Museum.

Philly Museum Celebrates Lunar New Year With Water-Based Traditions From Around World FACEBOOK MANY FAMILIES SICK INCHINACHINA AND THERE RO TOO MANYUNKNOWNS.LUNAR NEW YEAR WAS CELEBRATEDAT THE INDEPENDENT SEA IS PORTAND IT'S THE YEAR OF THE RATAND MUSEUM CELEBRATED CHINESEHOLIDAY WITH LOOK AT WATERBASED NEW YEAR'S TRADITIONFROM AROUND THE WORLD.ONE OF MANY EVENT WE DOTHROUGH THE YEAR THAT LOOK ATWATER AND THE WAY IT BRINGSPEOPLE TOGETHER.AND IN THIS CASE, IT ACTUALLYCONNECTS TO IMMIGRATION FORCEAND HOW PEOPLE COME FROM OTHERPLACE AROUND THE WORLD ANDIT'S A WONDERFUL WAY TOCELEBRATE DIFFERENT KIND OFCULTURE RIGHT HERE IN THE CITYOF PHILADELPHIA.







