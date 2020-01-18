Global  

3 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Grand Central Parkway In Queens

3 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Grand Central Parkway In Queens

Three people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Grand Central Parkway; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @TimesLedger: Two men and a woman died in a head-on, two-car collision on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Saturday morning. ht… 2 hours ago

TimesLedger

TimesLedger Two men and a woman died in a head-on, two-car collision on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Saturday morn… https://t.co/4c9izfBIXV 2 hours ago

kingzeek_

EL MONO 🐵 RT @QNS: Two men and a woman died in a head-on, two-car collision on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Saturday morning. https://t.… 4 hours ago

SportsJournNiko

Niko RT @NYDailyNews: Three men were killed and one man was clinging to life at the hospital following a bizarre head-on collision on a Queens h… 5 hours ago

QNS

QNS Two men and a woman died in a head-on, two-car collision on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Saturday morn… https://t.co/7ancd1Bf85 5 hours ago

needtoknow18

NEED TO KNOW Three dead in Queens after wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway https://t.co/0nhfQDX4Y6 7 hours ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @PIX11News: 3 dead in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway in Queens: authorities https://t.co/8g0XMBueos 7 hours ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @NBCNewYork: Two men and a woman died and third man was critically hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Grand Central Parkway, the NYPD said… 7 hours ago


3 Dead In Apparent Wrong-Way Crash In Queens [Video]3 Dead In Apparent Wrong-Way Crash In Queens

Police say three people have died and one person is in critical condition after an accident on the Grand Central Parkway.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Fatal Wrong Way Crash On Don Shula Expressway [Video]Fatal Wrong Way Crash On Don Shula Expressway

One dead and three other people were hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on the Don Shula Expressway.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published

