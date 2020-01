Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held in West Palm Beach

GOING TO LOSE THAT FIGHT.SUSAN G.

KOMEN AND KOMENFLORIDA WANT TO CHANGE THOSESTATISTICS.

AND AS WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5FOUND OUT AT THE ANNUAL RACEFOR THE CURE EVENT IN WESTPALM BEACH, ITA VILLAGE.AN EXPLOSION OF PINK INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH (NAT)AS RUNNERS SPRINTED OFF THESTARTING LINE ALONG THWATERFRONT (NAT) BREAST CANCERSURVIVORS AND SUPPORTERSACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA CAMETOGETHER IN A RACE OF THEIROWN: TO FIND A CURE FOR BREASTCANCER.

(NAT) - BETSY (SOT) -BETSY BURDEN:“THAT ITDEATH SENTENCE, THATBIGGEST MISCONCEPTION, BECAUSEITBURDEN HAS BEEN CANCER FREEFOR 13 YEARS.

(NAT) - CEREMOSHE WAS ONE OF 9 WARRIORSHONORED AT THE ANNUAL SUSAN G.KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE SOUTHFLORIDA EVENT.

(NAT) THE GOALTO NOT ONLY RAISE MONEY FORTHE CAUSE (NAT) BUT TO EDUCATEEVERYONE ON A DISEASE WHICHKILLS MORE THAN 27-HUNDREDWOMEN IN FLORIDA EVERY YEAR.(SOT) ALEX PRICE, OFFICEDEPOT, SPONSOR - 08:04:32 -“ITSEE IT AS A RESPONSIBILITY, ASIN MY CASE A DAD WITH OLIVIAAND WITH JULIA TO TALK ABOUTTHOSE THINGS NOW SO THEY KNOWTHERE ARE ORGANIZATIONS OUTTHERE THAT ARE LOOKING OUT FORTHEM AND THAT DADREALLY LEANING INTO THAT IN ABIG WAY.

(NAT) 08;04:56 -ALEX: LOVE YOU GIRLS SINCE YOUNEVER KNOW IF OR WHEN YOUMIGHT NEED HELP FROM ANORGANIZATION LIKE KOMENFLORIDA.

KARINA ALVAREZ,BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR &6:55:35 - IPARTICIPATED IN THE RACE SINCEI WAS 17.

ONLY TO FIND OUT AT41 YEARS OLD, KARINA ALVAREZHAD BREAST CANCER.

KARINAALVAREZ, BREAST CANCERSURVIVOR 6;55;05 - REPORTER:DO YOU HAVE KIDS?

// KARINA:YES, 3.

// REPORTER: WHAT WASTHAT LIKE, EXPLAINING THAT TOTHEM?

// KARINA: UMM, HARD.(LAUGHS, STARTS TO CRY) SUPERHARD.

THEYAM.

// REPORTER: YOUTOO.

ULTIMATELY THE EVENTBRINGS TOGETHER FOLKS FROM ALLWALKS OF LIFE.

(NAT) WHETHERTHEYLINE (NAT) OR FIGHTING FORTHEIR LIFE.

(NAT) IN DOWNTOWNWEST PALM BEACH (NAT) MERRISBADCOCK WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.WPTV IS A PROUD SPONSOR OF THERACE AND WE ENJOYED SEEING ALLOF YOU WHO STOPPED BY OURTENT.

THIS YEAR - MORE THAN15-THOUSAND PARTICIPANTSRAISED MORE THAN A HALF AMILLION DOLLARS.

75 PERCENT OFALL PROCEEDS STAY IN OUR