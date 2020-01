Gainbridge LPGA: Round 3

GAINBRIDGE L-P-G-A AT BOCA RIOGOLF CLUB IN BOCA RATON ...SEVERAL LOCAL GOLFERS INCONTENTION AS WE HEAD INTO THEWEEKEND.PAXTON BOYD DELRAY BEACHRESIDENT LEXI THOMPSON ENTEREDTHE DAY SEVEN SHOTS BACK ATTHREE-UNDER ... LOOKING TOCLIMB UP THE LEADERBOARD ONSATURDAY.

HERE SHE IS ON FIVEWITH A CHANCE TO DO JUST THAT-- AND SHE DRAINS THE BIRDIEPUTT!

A THREE-UNDER DAY HASHER SITTING AT SIX- UNDER FORTHE TOURNAMENT ... NINE SHOTSOFF THE LEAD.

BOCA RATONRESIDENT MORGAN PRESSEL HASFELT RIGHT AT HOME ALL WEEK... JUST A FIFTEEN MINUTEDRIVE FROM BOCA RIO.

ATEIGHTEEN -- HER BIRDIE PUTTCOMES UP*JUS* SHORT.

SHE'DFINISH ROUND THREE EVEN ...SHE ALSO REMAINS AT EVEN FORTHE TOURNAMENT.

PALM BEACHGARDENS RESIDENT JESSICA KORDA-- STILL VERY MUCH IN THETHICK OF THINGS AFTER LEADINGROUND ONE.

HERE SHE IS SIZINGUP THE BIRDIE PUTT AT EIGHT.KORDA -- SHOOTS A THREE-UNDER69 ON SATURDAY ... SHE SITS ATEIGHT- UNDER AS WE HEAD INTOTHE FINAL ROUND.

JUPITERRESIDENT AND BOCA RATON NATIVEJAYE MARIE GREEN -- STILLLOOKING FOR HER FIRST TOURWIN.

AN UP AND DOWN DAY FORHER -- HERE'S ONE OF HER SIXBIRDIES AT HOLE NUMBER EIGHT-- SHE ALSO BOGEYED FOURHOLES.

THE HOMETOWN HERO ANDFAN FAVORITE ENTERS SUNDAY ATSEVEN- UNDER.

BUT FOR THESECOND STRAIGHT DAY ...MADELENE SAGSTROM HOLDS THELEAD.

SHE SAVES PAR HERE ATNINE.

A BOGEY-FREE ROUND FORHER ... SHE HEADS INTO SUNDAYAT FIFTEEN-UNDER PAR.

THECONDITIONS -- MUCH BETTER THANTHE LAST COUPLE OF DAYSAGSTROM TAKES A TWO- SHOTLEAD INTO THE FINAL ROUND.NASA HATAOKA ... FOLLO