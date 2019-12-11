Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shoplifter Pulled Knife On Shop 'N Save Employees

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Shoplifter Pulled Knife On Shop 'N Save Employees

Shoplifter Pulled Knife On Shop 'N Save Employees

A shoplifter pulled a knife on Shop 'n Save employees when they caught him in the act on Friday, according to Pittsburgh Police.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA A shoplifter pulled a knife on Shop 'n Save employees when they caught him in the act on Friday, according to Pitts… https://t.co/9qwhxTqXNR 2 days ago

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Shoplifter Pulled Knife On Shop 'N Save Employees https://t.co/bAvWhkEpWE via @YouTube 2 days ago

GoalsUnity

Glenn Rioux Shoplifter Pulled Knife On Shop 'N Save Employees https://t.co/QAd6bkCyJL via @YouTube 2 days ago

SWEEPER__69

Sweeper™ RT @KDKA: WOW: A shoplifter pulled a knife on Shop 'n Save employees when they caught him in the act, according to Pittsburgh Police. The s… 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA WOW: A shoplifter pulled a knife on Shop 'n Save employees when they caught him in the act, according to Pittsburgh… https://t.co/V0ZvfL9ceP 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby falling off counter rescued by pawn shop hero [Video]Baby falling off counter rescued by pawn shop hero

Watch the dramatic moment a baby started to fall off a counter at a pawn shop in Hurricane, Utah — and was rescued by a store employee. Family Pawn manager and father of four Bill Reel credits his..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.