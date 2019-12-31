Global  

1 Year Ago, Polar Vortex Settled In

1 Year Ago, Polar Vortex Settled In

1 Year Ago, Polar Vortex Settled In

What a difference a year makes, with temperatures expected to stay above average for the end of January, Katie Steiner reports (2:15).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - January 25, 2020
