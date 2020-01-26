Fourth Annual CNY Wing Wars held in Whitesboro

Will affect immigration and travel into the region.

The fourth annual c-n-y wing wars was held today at harts hill inn...in whitesboro.

The event sold out....selling265 tickets.

Twelve local restaurants agreed to donate one wing per ticket sold, the celebrity judges were senator joe griffo, oneida county sheriff robert maciol, bill vinci from the empire plate, cindy mcmullen from 96.1 the eagle...and our very own wktv sports director spencer davidson.

"actually all the money goes to many facilities scattered throughout oneida,herkimer, madison, and onondaga county.

Including upstate golisano children's hospital, upstate cancer center, bassett camcer center down in herkimer, all the various small doctor's offices throughout the area like slocum dickson medical group, mohawk valley health systems here in utica, to assist the cancer patients in need."

And this year's winners in the four categories...were pizza boys...twice.....boneyard barbeque and tony's of westmoreland.

