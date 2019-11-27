Global  

Papyrus stores closing after parent company files for bankruptcy

Papyrus stores closing after parent company files for bankruptcyA business known for selling stationary and upscale greeting cards is folding.
Papyrus stores closing after parent company files for bankruptcy

STATIONARY AND UPSCALEGREETING CARDS IS FOLDING.

THEPARENT COMPANY OF PAPYRUS HASFILED FOR CHAPTER 11BANKRUPTCY.

IT'S CLOSING ALL254 OF ITS STORES IN THE U-SAND CANADA.

TUCSON HAS ONELOCATION AT LA ENCANTADA.

THECOMPANY BLAMED ANOVEREXPANSION OF STORES, THEBRICK- AND-MORTAR SHOPPINGDOWNTURN -- AND ITS INABILITYTO FULLY RECOVER FROM THE 2008FINANCIAL CRISIS



