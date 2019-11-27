Papyrus stores closing after parent company files for bankruptcy 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:24s - Published A business known for selling stationary and upscale greeting cards is folding. A business known for selling stationary and upscale greeting cards is folding.

Papyrus stores closing after parent company files for bankruptcy STATIONARY AND UPSCALEGREETING CARDS IS FOLDING. THEPARENT COMPANY OF PAPYRUS HASFILED FOR CHAPTER 11BANKRUPTCY. IT'S CLOSING ALL254 OF ITS STORES IN THE U-SAND CANADA. TUCSON HAS ONELOCATION AT LA ENCANTADA. THECOMPANY BLAMED ANOVEREXPANSION OF STORES, THEBRICK- AND-MORTAR SHOPPINGDOWNTURN -- AND ITS INABILITYTO FULLY RECOVER FROM THE 2008FINANCIAL CRISIS







