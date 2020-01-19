Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:43s - Published Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.

