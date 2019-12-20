Global  

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
