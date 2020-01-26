Tri State Treasure Gabes Tower

Treasures..... at one time?

Gabe's tower was the hottest spot in town for night life and modestly priced lodging.... its since become the biggest eyesore in owensboro.... a 13 story structure of rusted metal?

Broken glass?

And fractured brick.... long time western kentucky resident steve baker shares?

What made the iconic location so popular with travelers and residents alike.... sot: 0:22 to 0:33 "swimming pool on top, great bar downstairs, and then gabe's restaurant with a great bar, so this end of town was thriving because of this tower."

When constructed in 1963?

Gabe's tower was at the time?

The tallest building in kentucky west of louisville.... the odd cylinder shape?

And loud pastel color scheme?

Allowed the 12?foot building to stick out?

Among a cit?

Scape comprised mostly of one and two story structures.... once known as owensboro's unofficial ambassador?

Gabe ((fe?a?

Relli)) senior was the visionary behind the beloved tower.... positioning a well established restaurant and cocktail lounge below.... but his vision would fade over the years?

As gabe's tower would eventually fall under new ownership at the end of the 1970's.... only to get a fac?lift?

When it became a best western?

In the 1980's..... but even that didn't last..... sot: 1:39 to 1:52 "they wanted to turn it into a senior living facility and that didn't work.

Then somebody else bought it from texas or california and tried to revitalize it, but look at it.

It just can't be done" over the years?

Urban blight has crept closer to the 18th and triplet address?

Eventually discouraging potential contractors from taking on what would certainly be a pricey project.... a closer look from above shows the decay and dangers the building now poses?

To a community looking to improve the area.... gabe's tower is no longer in the cros?

Hairs of investors?

But instead?

Those looking to blow it up.... sot: 1:57 to 2:14 "its become an eyesore now.

(tommy) do you think it would have survived a little longer had it been built somewhere else?

Absolutely.

If it was downtown.

(edit portion) and it's a shame."

One thing often mentioned within memories of the mot?

Lodge?

A fancy lounge known as the pal?tine room?

And an enclosed top floor swimming pool with a retractable glass roof.... sot: 2:57 to 2:57 "have you been in that pool?

I've been in that pool.

I can't tell you where else i've been in that place (laughter)...."

As the city of owensboro sifts through bids for the eventual demolition of the iconic structure?

One item will be still standing after the dust settles?

A well preserved statue of the buildings visionary?

Gabe fiorella senior waving at visitors?

As a reminder of this soon to be lost?

Tr?

State