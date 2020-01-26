

Tweets about this Scott McDonnell Police in #Hingham say barricaded suspect threatened to shoot officers through the walls & made statements about “s… https://t.co/zQSzHE0kLY 38 minutes ago automotive Barricaded Suspect Arrested In Hingham After Shots Fired, Shelter In Place Lifted https://t.co/c7XHbJtzpu 4 hours ago Leah Kelley RT @wbz: UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect Arrested In Hingham After Shots Fired, Shelter In Place Lifted https://t.co/zD7M5pLuJB 7 hours ago WBZ | CBS Boston News UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect Arrested In Hingham After Shots Fired, Shelter In Place Lifted https://t.co/zD7M5pLuJB 8 hours ago