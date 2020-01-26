MEDIA DAY: Dawgs Get Back to the Diamond

2019 marked the 11th trip to the college world series in program history at mississippi state// although, the diamond dawgs returned without a national title in hand, the expectation remains to get back to omaha each season...including this upcoming one// the road back to the college world series wont be an easy one...state with a difficult 2020 schedule ahead// 10 of the diamond dawgs 26 opponents made the ncaa tournament last season the focus for msu currently, filling current holes such as third base and in left field as to if msu head coach chris lemonis thinks his team can make another run...here's what he said lemonis: "i think we have that type of ball club.

We have four, really five in our lineup with josh hatcher.

Hatcher, from last summer to now, may be the most impressive guy we've had.

Not to put pressure on him, but he's just been really good in everything he's done.

I think we have five guys that have platon of college baseball from an offensive standpoint.

It gives us a shot to go out there and compete every day."

Allen: "it's a new year.

Last years over with can't change it.

All we can do is look forward and come in every day working toward that goal.

It's never been done around here but i think this years team has a really good chance to do it.

We're going to have to grind every single day.

There's going to be days we don't want to do anything, days it's going to get tough, days were going to get beat by teams we shouldn't get beat by.

Our eyes are set on that one main goal get back to omaha and win a national championship."