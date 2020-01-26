How centuries of sci-fi sparked spaceflight | Alexander MacDonald

Long before we had rocket scientists, the idea of spaceflight traveled from mind to mind across generations.

With great visuals, TED Fellow and NASA economist Alexander MacDonald shows how 300 years of sci-fi tales -- from Edgar Allan Poe to Jules Verne to H.G.

Wells and beyond -- sparked a culture of space exploration.

A fascinating look at how stories become reality, featuring a goose machine sent to the Moon.