An astronaut's story of curiosity, perspective and change | Leland Melvin

What job is best for a young man who's been a tennis ace, a cross-country traveler, a chemistry nerd and an NFL draftee?

How about ... astronaut?

Leland Melvin tells the story of the challenges he's accepted and the opportunities he's seized -- and how they led him to the International Space Station and a whole new perspective of life on earth.

(Contains mature content)