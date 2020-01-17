veterans high

Global  

What that means for the team, c1 3 b13 later in rant-n-rave.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... parents of two houston county high school students are fighting back after their daughters were called the "n" word by a coach in october.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten explains how these incidents ... can have a lasting impact on a child.

Jatrissa... i spoke to both mothers of these two high school girls, and they say their daughters were beyond hurt by the coaches words.

The women told me that all their daughters want to do - is cheer.

"people were already reporting that he was saying things that was inappropriately you know to their children and that they you don't have to be in a butt right then and there it wouldn't have spread like a cancer" antwishia (an-twish-ah) thomas and cortese walker are filing a civil right complaint against the houston county school district, after they sa?their two teenage daughters were called the "n" word at cheer practice-last october.

They accuse daniel satterfield- a coach associated with the school and husband of the school's former head cheer coach - of using the racial slur.

"he said it his wife then retaliated for him on his behalf because of you know that's her husband and they conspired to cover it up" satterfield no longer works with the high school, but the parents aren't too sure.

"how was he allowed to return december 3rd to say i'm back" the women say the school has done nothing.

"they said we are sorry you all experience this but we don't know what to tell you" we spoke to a child therapist to see how racially charge incidents can impact youth.

"egocentric meaning that it's all about them so if i hear it enough they're going to start to believe it" both thomas and walker say their daughters did not want to speak up in fear of retaliation.

"so if i tell that i'm going to get in trouble but i don't have the the brain is not to the point where it says it's able to say i don't know that's wrong " bradford says that is common, especially as a child or teen.

The therapist says the best thing to do is, build



