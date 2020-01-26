Global  

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats CaledoniaAnother record broke by the North Carolina commit.
One saturday removed from snow and ice áá our local sports return.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins me now with all the action.// lot's of action today at the local level, wrestling, hockey and basketball and we're going to start on the hardwood.

More history made today right here in the med city as the lourdes girls hosted defending section champion caledonia alyssa ustby needs 21 points to break the schools allá time scoring record.

So her team would look for her, sydney elliot inside to ustby... first one doesn't go through but the rebound and the second effort is good to go.

Caledonia would get out to a great start, paige klug with the three pointer as the warriors hold the lead early in the first.

After that all lourdes and all ustby..

Three pointer is buried from the baseline as she's closing in on the record.

Two minutes to go in the half the assist from anna otto as that will do it.

Alyssa ustby scores her 2,165th point, breaking stacy sievers near 30 year old record..




