Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leon Draisaitl collects hat trick in win against Team Central

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Leon Draisaitl collects hat trick in win against Team Central

Leon Draisaitl collects hat trick in win against Team Central

The hat tricks keep coming in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, as Leon Draisaitl strikes thrice in Team Pacific's 10-5 romp of Team Central in the second game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day [Video]David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day

David Pastrnak scores twice in the first half and adds another in the second, picking up a hat trick in Team Atlantic's 9-5 win against Team Metropolitan in the first leg of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:17Published

Anthony Duclair nets Team Metropolitan's second hat trick [Video]Anthony Duclair nets Team Metropolitan's second hat trick

Making his first All-Star appearance, Anthony Duclair scores Team Atlantic's second hat trick of the day in a 9-5 win against Team Metropolitan in the opening match of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.