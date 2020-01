NOMO Foundation Holds 'Stay Safe Saturday' Event To Keep Philadelphia Children Off Streets Amid Rising Gun Violence 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:16s - Published Joe Holden reports Joe Holden reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOMO Foundation Holds 'Stay Safe Saturday' Event To Keep Philadelphia Children Off Streets Amid Rising Gun Violence AND JOE BIDEN CLOSE BEHIND ANDWARREN IS IN FOURTH PLACE.AND GETTING CREATIVE TO FIGHTGUN VIOLENCE IN PHILADELPHIAACCORDING TO CITY DATA WELOOKED AT TODAY.MORE THAN 90 PEOPLE HAVE BEENSHOT THROUGH JANUARY 1th.SIX OF THOSE VICTIMS WERECHILDREN 17 AND UNDER.FOUR TEENS ON THE STREETS OFPHILADELPHIA THERE'S ALARM ATTHE RAIVT INCIDENCE INVOLVINGYOUNG PEOPLE.DOUBLE SHOOTING FRIDAY NIGHTIN STRAWBERRY MANSION LEFT 1IS 3 AND 14 YEARS WOUNDED AANDAN EVENT SATURDAY NIGHT AIMEDTO GIVE TEENAGERS SOMETHING TODO.UNSTAYED OF BEING IN THESTREETS ALL DAY DOING VIOLENTTHINGS THEY'RE IN HERE HAVINGFUN.THEY HOPE TO FIND THEMONEY TO HOLD EVENT LIKE THISEACH WEEK.TEENAGERS BEING ABLE TOGIST BEKIDS.THAT'S THE GOAL OF THE EVENTDUBBED STAY SAFE SATURDAY.STAY SAFE SATURDAY ISDESIGNED FOR YOUTH TO BE ABLETO COME OUT ON SATURDAY ANDSEND THE WHOLE DAY WITH US ANDKNOW THEY'RE SAFE, SOUND,SECURE, BE KIDS.GATHERING COMES AMID AUPTIC IN SHOOTINGS ANDHOMICIDE RATE THAT OUT PACEDNUMBER OF DAYS IN CALENDARYEAR.MEANWHILE THE TEENS WOUNDEDSATURDAY NIGHT ARE EXPECTED TOSURVIVE.KNOWING WHO SOME OF THOSE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources University Of Sciences Holds Checkmate Violence Chess Marathon It's the 13th year of the event. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:20Published 4 days ago NOMO Holds 'Stay Safe Saturday' To Keep Children In Philadelphia Safe Amid Rising Gun Violence Chantee Lans reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:34Published 4 days ago