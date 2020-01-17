Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NJ Troopers To Provide Earthquake Relief In Puerto Rico

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
NJ Troopers To Provide Earthquake Relief In Puerto Rico

NJ Troopers To Provide Earthquake Relief In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has been hit with another earthquake, and New Jersey State Troopers are now headed to the island state to help with recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump declares Puerto Rico quake disaster, ties strings to relief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster in earthquake-hit Puerto Rico,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Phil Murphy To Send New Jersey State Troopers To Assist Puerto Rico With Recovery Efforts [Video]Gov. Phil Murphy To Send New Jersey State Troopers To Assist Puerto Rico With Recovery Efforts

The troopers are scheduled to return home on Feb. 9.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published

SWFL helping those in need in Puerto Rico [Video]SWFL helping those in need in Puerto Rico

Community organizations work together for disaster relief in Puerto Rico

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.