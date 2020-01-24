Global  

Trump Heard Saying 'Take Her Out' About Ukraine Ambassador In New Video

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s
We're getting our first look at video of the dinner where President Donald Trump appears to demand the ousting of the former ambassador to Ukraine; Weijia Jiang reports for CBS2.
endLowTrump

StopEnabling🚫 RT @maggieNYT: "Get rid of her!" is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying. "Get her out tomorrow. I don't car… 2 minutes ago

VoteBlue_2020_

#United We Can! @samantha_zager @realDonaldTrump @AZGOP @RepDLesko Lev Parnas Releases Recording Of Trump Dinner https://t.co/GyGMOuk01o 3 minutes ago

__Prill

aprill RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: CBS News has obtained a recording of President Trump calling for the removal of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovan… 3 minutes ago

nikriv2

nikriv RT @B52Malmet: Igor videoed it. Bondy released it. Trump is on it. #LetLevSpeak https://t.co/fMtnU5YtiB 5 minutes ago

DeltaCollegiate

Delta Collegiate Trump can be heard saying “take her out” and “get rid of her” https://t.co/NZ6vGiAKcI 5 minutes ago

VoteBlue_2020_

#United We Can! @RepLeeZeldin @DonaldJTrumpJr @JudgeJeanine @RepDLesko Lev Parnas Releases Recording Of Trump Dinner https://t.co/GyGMOuk01o 7 minutes ago

VoteBlue_2020_

#United We Can! @AriFleischer And ask why Trump said he never heard of Lev Parnas!? Lev Parnas Releases Recording Of Trump Dinner https://t.co/GyGMOuk01o 7 minutes ago

Jmcken2J

JMcKen RT @CBSNews: CBS News has obtained a recording of President Trump calling for the removal of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, s… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11Published

Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President [Video]Trump Reaches New Single-Day Tweet Record Since Becoming President

Data from Factba.se says that he shared 142 tweets and retweets on January 22.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

