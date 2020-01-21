Let's go for a swim at the siac swim meet.

We'll start in the girls 200 yard medley relay..

Izzy haseman anchors memorial to the top finish.

The tigers set a new record for this event... finishing in 1 minute 50.

76 seconds.

Moving on to the 200 yard free style... elizabeth broshears is ahead of the pack..

The iu commit sets a new record in this event... taking the crown in 1 minute 52.06 seconds.

In the 200 yard im..

It's someone from the hosts claiming gold.

Former scholar athlete of the week kaitlyn porter wins it in 2 minutes 7.36 seconds.

And our final girls event is the 50 yard freestyle..

Central's jada banks pulls away at the end to win 24.37 seconds.

On the boys side..

We'll begin in thth200 meey relay.

Oliver theby anchors the tigers to the top spot..

They finish in 1 minute 41.96 seconds.

On to the boys 200 yard freestyle..

Mater dei's adam barnes claims the crown with a finish of 1 minute 48.43 seconds.

On to the 200 yard im..

Once again..

A member of the hosts wins this one.

Saaketh reddy grabs gold for castle.

The freshman finishes in 2 minutes 8.55 seconds and last but not least.

In the 50 yard free style..

Memorial's nate alexander wins it in 23.01 seconds.

The tigers take the top spots on both the boys and the girls sides.

That is the first title since 2009 for the girls..

And the third in a row for the boys.