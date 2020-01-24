Midmorning With Aundrea - January 24, 2020 (Part 1) 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midmorning With Aundrea - January 24, 2020 (Part 1) (Part 1 of 2) Health apps can be remarkably useful but is your personal data protected? We'll tell you precautions you can take to insure your privacy. And we get a sneak peak at the 27th Annual Bridal Showcase that will take place at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus on Saturday, January 25th! 0

The information women share with health apps may not be as protected as they think. Consumer reports' digital lab investigated what happens to the data. Wendy gillette has more on what you need to know to protect yourself. Track 1: an estimated 50 million women around the world use apps to track their monthly cycles and fertility&entering very sensitive, personal information. Sot: "it could b whether you are trying to get pregnant , whether you have fertility issues , do you have any health issues. Whether you have unprotected sex." Track 2: consumer reports' digital lab examined five popular tracking apps: flo, clue, ovia, babycenter and my calendar. Sot: "some of the app are more transparent than others about what information they collect and what happens to that information. But none of them could promise that the information that you shared isn't getting out into the wider world." Track 3: consumer reports found no major security flaws in the apps, but did find some minor issues regarding security or privacy and alerted the companies. Sot: "some moved ver quickly to make changes to the points that we raised. You know, others were commenting about how important privacy is to them." Standup: "one way you ca protect how much information you share - turn off location sharing to the app as well as access to your camera." Track 4: also: use a password manager to encrypt your password, limit ad tracking in your phone settings and accept app updates that can fix bugs. And remember the information you share is not covered by any federal health laws. Sot: "many of th women i spoke with who do use the apps thought the information was protected because in other areas of their life it is. But it is not with period tracker apps." Track 5: an important reminder that applies to many health apps we use daily. Wendy gillette, cbs news, yonkers, new york. To further protect yourself, you can also log in anonymously to apps, not registering your email address. By now you probably have heard about an illness that has infected hundreds of people -- and killed at least 17 in china -- this flu like illness has now been confirmed in the u-s -- a man who traveled to the state of washington -- from the chinese city where the illness appears to have originated -- contracted the virus -- according to the centers for disease control and prevention. U-s officials now urging travelers to "practic enhanced precautions" - so -- what is the "wuha coronavirus" -- an how is it spread? Mandy gaither explains. A new chinese coronavirus -- a cousin of the sars virus -- can be spread between humans -- according to a scientist appointed by the government. Now officials in china are racing to contain the "wuha coronavirus" b increasing the number of infrared temperature screening areas in public spaces. The outbreak has spread to at least 5 countries including thailand, japan south korea -- and now the u-s -- coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals -- in rare cases they can be transmitted from animals to humans according to the u-s centers for disease control and prevention. The viruses can make people sick -- usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness -- similar to a common cold -- symptoms include a runny nose -- cough -- sore throat -- possibly a headache and maybe a fever which can last for a couple days. There are a handful of human coronaviruses that are known to be deadly -- including middle east respiratory syndrome or mers -- and severe acute respiratory syndrome -- better known as sars. Right now, there are no vaccines to protect against this family of viruses -- but the national institutes of health in the u-s are working on one to combat wuhan coronovirus -- for today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither. While there's no specific treatment -- most of the time -- symptoms will go away on their own. Doctors can relieve symptoms by prescribing a pain or fever medication -- the c-d-c says a room humidifier or hot shower can help with a sore throat or cough -- drink plenty of fluids -- and get plenty of rest and sleep -- if symptoms feel worse than a standard cold -- see a doctor. Remember chicken nugget day at school. What about pizza. School lunch is arguably one of the most important moments of the day. Most trays will have a meat, a grain, a fruit and a vegetable...but some of these food groups could ádisappeará from your child's plate in the coming months. Wcbi's cash matlock has more. Since 1916, the usda has gone through about 9 different food guidelines for school districts across the country. The food pyramid, is one of their most recognizable guides; however, their most recent symbol is the obama-era "myplate" desig "we have five foo groups, or food components, that we're required to offer everyday. Meat, meat alternate, the grains, vegetable, fruit, and milk." Amy rollins is the child nutrition director for webster county schools. She says the current guideline puts an emphasis on fruits and vegetables. "you want half o your plate to be fruits and vegetables and the other half consists of meats and grains." In fact, children have to select either a fruit or vegetable for the meal to be reimbursable by the government. "we're required t offer the orange vegetable, the dark green vegetables, the legumes, so we still have to fit that all in within a week." Children can pick up to five items for their trays, but rollins says this is a rare sight. "they're able t pick up that much. Most of the time they don't. Most of the time it's meat, grain, and the fruit or vegetable that they are encouraged to pick up." Whatever the children don't pickup or eat gets thrown away. This is why the trump administration has recently purposed roll backs on fruits and vegetables. Cafeteria worker rebecca tulipan says regardless of guidelines, instilling healthy eating habits at an early age is most important. "there's a lot o different categories they get to choose from to give them healthier choices." "even if it's jus one or two kids that we get to try something new and they like it, you know, i would hope that, that's something we could accomplish." And making a happy plate... helps make a happy kid. "if they don't se nothing but a smile, and it makes their day easier, hey, we've done our job then." The proposed rules from the trump administration are out this week and will be subject to a public comments period for 60 days before becoming finalized. When we return, preparing the bride - and the groom - for the big day. Mid morning will be right back. Make your plans now to join us at the wcbi bridal showcase. Doors open this saturday at 10:00 a.m. At the trotter convention center. All brides and bridal parties are welcome. This is the perfect day to let wcbi help you plan the wedding of your dreams. our annual bridal showcase and fashion show is the premiere bridal event of the year. With multiple exhibitors from across the area in attendance to answer your questions, you'll receive samples and information on catering, entertainment, photography and more while the latest fashion trends debut in our runway show. Getting ready for your wedding is more than flowers and catering. Although that is really, really important. But its also important to take a moment for yourself - even for your bridal party. Brea liddell is the manager of lucent medi spa in columbus and an expert on focusing on the bride. Every moment is precious on the day that you marry. And, it takes a special photographer to capture those sweet memories. Gary boisseau is a second generation photographer, continuing the business his late father bob and his mother pat boisseau started years ago. You can meet them at the wcbi bridal showcase saturday at the trotter convention center. Questions brides should ask their photographer. Sherwood photography is in their new location at 321 7th street north in columbus. Sherwood has been chosen by the us dept. Of interior...national park service as the official photographer for the natchez trace parkway. Gary boisseau is a second generation photographer, continuing the business his late father bob and his mother pat boisseau started years ago. You can meet them at the wcbi bridal showcase saturday at the trotter convention center. Questions brides should ask their photographer. Sherwood photography is in their new location at 321 7th street north in columbus. We want them to come in, sit down and talk very important to have communication ... cc is enjoy ... like to meet with both of them and we find out special things go back to use those of the and has its moments ... straight standard shots that you do once i love the most is the candid ones in this are getting ready for the people being people ... just follow him around having fun showing them on their special day ... the tradition used to be the room doesn't see the she walks down the aisle. We do those we highly recommend that ... the emotion you do is great concern to the reception a little earlier and earlier brides and grooms to see ... there to see some digital images ... the memory box ... portrait status with the drone a while ... is up above what the drone was really special tells about the ... we were hired by the department of interior to do the ... is 444 miles ... it was gorgeous ... it will be on brochures until now until is the come by the booth on saturday bridal showcase. Bring your checkbookdon't forget the honeymoon. Kelly mckellar is at the table next with planning





