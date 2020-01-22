Global  

Royals cheering on the Chiefs

Video Credit: KQTV
And the royals won a world series championship in 2015... they broke a 30 year drought...fan fest... the royals, including gordon, showed their support for the chiefs, who are trying to break a 50-year championship drought... gordon: "oh, you're goosebumps just thinking about it.")blue and white filled royals fan fest friday...red...fans decked out the royals across the (sot, bubba "goosebumps.") kansas..starling became a chiefs meanwhile..grew up broncos..was rooting for against the game?"hell yes, i did.")royals run in the chiefs were out supporting and now the (sot, alex gordon: mirror.")and also making some incredible comebacks..just like the royals did..(sot, alex gordon: "i went to the houston game.") relationship built between the two clubs...with andy reid and former manager ned yost...and it continues now with mike matheny...(sot, mike matheny: "watching)if the chiefs win... you better believe a fan base will celebrate...and the fanbase guys right (sot, dayton (sot, duffy: royals spring




