Carla M Antee Sheriffs search for suspect in deadly bar shooting https://t.co/Ku5A2YEEOG via @YouTube 20 hours ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting At McDonalds Drive Thru Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the drive-thru of a South Sacramento fast-food restaurant Friday morning. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:18Published on December 28, 2019 Video Released in Police Shooting at Long Beach Bar Police released body camera and surveillance camera footage over the weekend in connection with a deadly police shooting of a suspect who they say had just shot one employee to death and wounded.. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:09Published on December 24, 2019