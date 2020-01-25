Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

One woman in Lehigh Acres bought a tailgating ticket for Super Bowl 54 in Miami, only to find out its not allowed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl countdown videos

The two popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super...
Mid-Day - Published

49ers stingy pass D in for tough Super Bowl test vs. Mahomes

49ers stingy pass D in for tough Super Bowl test vs. MahomesThe San Francisco 49ers take the NFL's stingiest pass defense in a decade into the Super Bowl in...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Get To Live Chat With Former Dolphins At NFL Experience On Miami Beach [Video]Fans Get To Live Chat With Former Dolphins At NFL Experience On Miami Beach

CBS4's Mike Cugno spoke with Channing Crowder and Frank Gore.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Test Your Skills At Super Bowl Experience On Miami Beach [Video]Test Your Skills At Super Bowl Experience On Miami Beach

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the interactive event ahead of the Super Bowl.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.