Coronavirus: US woman walks deserted Wuhan streets as city remains on lockdown

An American citizen in Wuhan today (January 26th) explored the deserted streets of the city which is at the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The footage she filmed shows bus stations closed, taxi ranks empty and huge racks of unused bicycles as locals remained at home amid the ongoing emergency.

One of the only businesses open today was a pharmacy.

"Naturally, everyone is paranoid at a time like this...So, that's one place that's open," she commented.