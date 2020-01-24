Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:07s - Published Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade Captain Tanya Shergill led an all-men contingent at the parade in Rajpath. Shergill is a fourth generation officer with the Army’s Corps of Signals. She became the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

