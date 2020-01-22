Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening.

A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.

The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an isolation room, according to the hospital.

This clip shows exteriors of the emergency entrance to the hospital.