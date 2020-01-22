Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening.

A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.

The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an isolation room, according to the hospital.

This clip shows exteriors of the emergency entrance to the hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of deadly virus

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReuters


Canada identifies first coronavirus case

Canada declared on Saturday that Toronto Public Health has received notification of first presumptive...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus [Video]Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus

France confirmed on Friday (January 25th) its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. This clip..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:16Published

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China [Video]Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.