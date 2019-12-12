Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says

Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says

Carey Mulligan says the existing voting format of the Academy Awards is not working, as she attended the premiere of her new film Promising Young Woman at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The British actress, herself nominated for an Oscar for 2009 drama An Education, suggested the voting system for Hollywood’s highest honour may no longer be fit for purpose after female filmmakers were again ignored in the best director category.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

planet_emeraude

PlanetEmeraude RT @PAshowbiz: Carey Mulligan says the existing voting format of the Academy Awards is not working https://t.co/T8B8zWvJ8J 1 hour ago

PAshowbiz

PA Entertainment Carey Mulligan says the existing voting format of the Academy Awards is not working https://t.co/T8B8zWvJ8J 2 hours ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says https://t.co/ttZBMwyeIo 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Failed Oscar Bait Movies of 2019 [Video]Top 10 Failed Oscar Bait Movies of 2019

These are the top 10 failed Oscar bait movies of 2019. For this list, we’ll be looking at Oscar buzz movies of the 2019 awards season but which ultimately failed to capture the attention of the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:36Published

'Promising Young Woman' Trailer [Video]'Promising Young Woman' Trailer

Promising Young Woman Trailer - Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.