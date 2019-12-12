Oscars voting system not working, Carey Mulligan says

Carey Mulligan says the existing voting format of the Academy Awards is not working, as she attended the premiere of her new film Promising Young Woman at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The British actress, herself nominated for an Oscar for 2009 drama An Education, suggested the voting system for Hollywood’s highest honour may no longer be fit for purpose after female filmmakers were again ignored in the best director category.