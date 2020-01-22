Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response

Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response

China has curbed travel and stepped up screening to try and curb the spread of the virus which emerged in December.
China coronavirus: The lessons learned from the Sars outbreak

Almost two decades after Sars, a new mystery virus puts China back in the global spotlight.
BBC News - Published

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARS

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARSPhoto by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Scientists think the new virus spreading rapidly through...
The Verge - Published


Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China&apos;s coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus [Video]China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over Chinese Lunar New Year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

