Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 31 and injuring more than 1,000.



Tweets about this Gerard RT @NBCNews: WATCH: A rescue worker speaks to a woman named Azize, who was trapped under rubble from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.… 27 minutes ago TheMike RT @TyDonevski: Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey @AJENews https://t.co/ImiuTN7dvv 35 minutes ago Eye Of The Tyger Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey @AJENews https://t.co/ImiuTN7dvv 42 minutes ago Deji Sadiq Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinc… https://t.co/Hd96RCjHn7 1 hour ago DexterMosul🇮🇶 Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey https://t.co/LTI4Opl4RI 1 hour ago Sohaib Nasir Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey. Deeply saddened news, my sympathies with the famil… https://t.co/miUzXVWtJI 2 hours ago Sumanapala BOT RT @itnnewslk: Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey - Read More >>> https://t.co/tKo34AEYqS #LKA #SriLanka https… 2 hours ago ITN News Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey - Read More >>> https://t.co/tKo34AEYqS #LKA… https://t.co/OUYjWz6djz 2 hours ago