Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 31 and injuring more than 1,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sillybear2014

Gerard RT @NBCNews: WATCH: A rescue worker speaks to a woman named Azize, who was trapped under rubble from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.… 27 minutes ago

Robotoid_Mike

TheMike RT @TyDonevski: Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey @AJENews https://t.co/ImiuTN7dvv 35 minutes ago

TyDonevski

Eye Of The Tyger Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey @AJENews https://t.co/ImiuTN7dvv 42 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Elazig and Malatya provinc… https://t.co/Hd96RCjHn7 1 hour ago

DexterMosul

DexterMosul🇮🇶 Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey https://t.co/LTI4Opl4RI 1 hour ago

sheikhoffic

Sohaib Nasir Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey. Deeply saddened news, my sympathies with the famil… https://t.co/miUzXVWtJI 2 hours ago

sumanebot

Sumanapala BOT RT @itnnewslk: Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey - Read More >>> https://t.co/tKo34AEYqS #LKA #SriLanka https… 2 hours ago

itnnewslk

ITN News Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey - Read More >>> https://t.co/tKo34AEYqS #LKA… https://t.co/OUYjWz6djz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.