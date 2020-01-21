Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sara Bareilles: 'Waitress' changed my life

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Sara Bareilles: 'Waitress' changed my life

Sara Bareilles: 'Waitress' changed my life

The Grammy Award nominated star was on the shows creative team as she composed and wrote the music and she admits that she has been so involved in the process of the musical, that it changed her life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sara Bareilles Reacts to the Possibility of a 'Waitress' Movie

Sara Bareilles hits the stage with co-star Gavin Creel while promoting their upcoming run in the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Sara Bareilles Performs 'She Used to Be Mine,' Has Best TV Experience Ever on 'Graham Norton Show'

Sara Bareilles sits behind her piano while performing on The Graham Norton Show, which aired on...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress' [Video]Sara Bareilles wants to find Henry Bird a part in 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles has admitted that she was so excited by GBBO star Henry Bird attending the pie-inspired musical 'Waitress' that she wrote, she wants to find him a part in the show!

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:33Published

Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long' [Video]Sara Bareilles has been 'living Waitress too long'

Sara Bareilles quipped that she's been "living Waitress too long" ahead of her exclusive 6 week stint at the London Production starting January 27th.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.