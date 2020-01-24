Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Long-Bailey 'best place' to win back Labour heartland

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Long-Bailey 'best place' to win back Labour heartland

Long-Bailey 'best place' to win back Labour heartland

Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey explains why Rebecca Long-Bailey is the best person to lead the Labour party.

Report by Khanomh.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Otunba_Bailey

Bailey. RT @Tactical_Times: Virgil van Dijk vs. Man United 88% Pass accuracy 4/11 Accurate long passes 1/1 Shot on target 1 Goal 1/1 Ground duel w… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebecca Long-Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race [Video]Rebecca Long-Bailey wins backing of Unite in Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey's campaign for Labour Party leader has been given a boost after she received the backing of Unite, Britain's second-biggest trade union. Ms Long-Bailey, a frontrunner in the race to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.