Chetan W Bhendé on the occasion of the Republic day ... an extravagant reception hosted by the Hon’able Governor of Maharashtra HE… https://t.co/bHJwYO1tnd 4 days ago

Maharashtra🇮🇳 RT @maha_governor: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hosted Republic Day Reception at Raj Bhavan, https://t.co/kXMDIFb6Zy Uddhav Thackeray, Ra… 4 days ago

Shiva’s Signature Salon Honored to have attended the "At Home" reception hosted by His Excellency Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh… https://t.co/9qpDU6vA4T 4 days ago

Polish Consulate in Mumbai Celebrating Republic Day 🇮🇳 at the reception hosted by Hon'ble Governor of #Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari… https://t.co/eBXFA8neoZ 4 days ago

Maharashtra🇮🇳 RT @maha_governor: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag and inspected the ceremonial parade on the occasion of the 70t… 4 days ago

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Maharashtra: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoists the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on #RepublicDay. Chief Minister Ud… 4 days ago

ANI Multimedia #Republic Day 2020: #Maharashtra #Governor Bhagat Singh unfurls tricolor in #Mumbai https://t.co/qHK4Drazdi 4 days ago