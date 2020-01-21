Global  

7 Chemicals Commonly Found In Sunscreens Can Be Absorbed Into Bloodstream At Unsafe Levels

7 Chemicals Commonly Found In Sunscreens Can Be Absorbed Into Bloodstream At Unsafe Levels

7 Chemicals Commonly Found In Sunscreens Can Be Absorbed Into Bloodstream At Unsafe Levels

A study by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research says more needs to be done to determine the effects of the ingredients.
7 Chemicals Commonly Found In Sunscreens Can Be Absorbed Into Bloodstream At Unsafe Levels

THEN THEY SAY IS THERE ENOUGHEVIDENCE FOR CONCERN.TOM HANSON FOR CBS NEWS, NEWYORK.TO SOME SCREENS NOW SEVENCHEMICALS COMMONLY FOUND INSUN SCREENS CAN BE ABSORBED INTO THE BLOODSTREAM AT UNSAFELEVELS EVEN AFTER JUST ONEUSE, NEW STUDY BY CENTER FORDRUG EVALUATION AND RESEARCHSAYS MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TODETERMINE EFFECTS OF THEINGREDIENTS ESPECIALLY WITHREGULAR USE.EXPERTS OF COURSE, STRESS NEEDFOR SUN PROTECTION INCLUDING



FDA: Sunscreen Chemicals Enter Bloodstream at Unsafe Levels

According to studies by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



