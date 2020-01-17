Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari hoist tricolor at their residence

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari hoist tricolor at their residenceRajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari hoist tricolor at their residence
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

As India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Union Ministers Gadkari & Rajnath hoist flag at residence [Video]As India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Union Ministers Gadkari & Rajnath hoist flag at residence

RAJNATH SINGH CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY AT RESIDENCE, NITIN GADKARI CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY AT RESIDENCE, INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY, GADKARI & RAJNATH HOIST TRICOLOR AT RESIDENCE

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Rajnath Singh flags off & rides on new made-in-India K9 Vajra-T howitzer [Video]Rajnath Singh flags off & rides on new made-in-India K9 Vajra-T howitzer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off new K9 Vajra-T guns in Surat. The self-propelled howitzer is manufactured by Larsen and Toubro. The ceremony took place at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.