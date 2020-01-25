Global  

'We're not sure when we can get out'

'We're not sure when we can get out'

'We're not sure when we can get out'

Yvonne Griffiths, a Briton living in Wuhan, China, says there is uncertainty about what she should do as the new coronavirus spreads.
