'We're not sure when we can get out'
|
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
'We're not sure when we can get out'
Yvonne Griffiths, a Briton living in Wuhan, China, says there is uncertainty about what she should do as the new coronavirus spreads.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Pasadena CA (JPL) Jan 26, 2020
Before astronomers use a new tool or technology, they must test...
Space Daily - Published
|Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to share some gorgeous pictures of herself with...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Baby's first taste of ice cream
Remember the first time the sweet taste of ice cream hit you? This baby sure will.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:49Published
Baby's first taste of ice cream
Remember the first time the sweet taste of ice cream hit you? This baby sure will.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:49Published
|