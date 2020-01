Many firsts witnessed at 71st Republic Day parade, Chinook & Apache helicopters make debut flypast

INDIA CELEBRATED ITS 71ST REPUBLIC DAY THIS MORNING WITH A 90-MINUTE PARADE IN NEW DELHI WHERE BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO WAS THE CHIEF GUEST.

INDIA'S MILITARY MIGHT WAS ON DISPLAY AT THE PARADE THAT WITNESSED MANY FIRSTS.

CONTINUING HIS TRADITION OF DONNING A COLOURFUL HEADGEAR ON REPUBLIC DAY AND INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SPORTED A SAFFRON ‘BANDHEJ’ HEADGEAR WITH A TAIL FOR THE 71ST REPUBLIC DAY ON SUNDAY.

IN A FIRST, WEARING HIS TRADITIONAL KURTA PAJAMA AND JACKET, MODI PAID HOMAGE TO THE MARTYRED SOLDIERS AT THE NEWLY-BUILT NATIONAL WAR MEMORIAL INSTEAD OF THE AMAR JAWAN JYOTI.