Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Resumes Monday PRESIDENT INSISTS HE DOES NOTKNOW PARNAS AND HE DENIESHAVING THE RECORDEDCONVERSATION.AND IT IS BACK TO WORKTOMORROW ON CAPITOL HILL FORTHE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OFPRESIDENT TRUMP.YESTERDAY THE PRESIDENT'SLEGAL TEAM STARTED THEIR OWINGARGUMENTS BY GOING ON THEOFFENSIVE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE JOINS US LIVEIN THE STUDIO TO BREAK IT DOWNFOR US, CRYSTAL, GOOD MORNING.REPORTER: DEFENSE COMESAFTER DEMOCRATS SPENT ALMOST24 HOURS OVER THREE DAYSLAYING OUT A DETAILEDPROSECUTION.BUT THE PRESIDENT'S DEFENSETEAM IS LOOKING FOR A CASE FORA SWIFT TRIAL AND ACQUITTAL.PRESIDENT TRUMP'S DEFENSE TEAMCAME OUT SWINGING SATURDAYGIVING A PREVIEW OF THEIR KEYARGUMENT OF WHY THE PRESIDENTSHOULD NOT BE REMOVED FROMOFFICE.THEY ARE ASKING YOU NOTONLY TO OVERTURN THE RESULTSOF THE LASSIE LEX BUT THEY AREASKING YOU TO REMOVE PRESIDENTTRUMP FROM THE BALLOT IN ANELECTION THAT IS OCCURRING INAPPROXIMATELY NINE MONTHS.REPORTER: THE PRESIDENT'SLEGAL TEAM ALSO TRIED TO REBUTTHE ABUSE OF THE POWER CHARGESAYING THAT THE PRESIDENT HADLEGITIMATE REASONS TO PUT AHOLD ON AID TO UKRAINE.CONTENT OF THE JULY 25 CALLWAS IN LINE WITH THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION'S LEGITIMATECONCERNS ABOUT CORRUPTION, ANDREFLECT THE HOPE THATPRESIDENT ZELENSKYCAMPAIGNED ON A PLATFORM OFREFORM WITH FINALLY CLEAN UPUKRAINE.REPORTER: LEAD HOUSEMANAGER ADAM SCHIFF CHALLENGEDLINE OF DEFENSE.IF THAT IS WAS REALLY ABOUTDONALD TRUMP FIGHTINGCORRUPTION WHY DID THEY HIDEIT FROM CONGRESS.WHY DIDN'T THEY TELL CONGRESSAND AMERICAN PEOPLE WHAT THEYWERE DOING BECAUSE IT WAYS ACORRUPT SHAKEDOWN TO GETUKRAINE TO HELP THEM CHEAT INTHE ELECTION.REPORTER: PRESIDENT TRUMPTWEETED ANY FAIR MINDED PERSONWATCHING THE SENATE TRIALWITHIN ABLE TO SEE HOWUNFAIRLY I HAVE BEEN TREATED.AS TRIAL HEAT UP SENATEDEMOCRATS CONTINUE TO CALL FORNEW WITNESSES.HOW DARE THE WHITE HOUSEAND HOW DARE THE SENATEMAJORITY EVEN CONTEMPLATE ATRIAL WITHOUT WITNESSES ORDOCUMENTS.REPORTER: REPUBLICANSENATORS PRAISED THE DEFENSE,SO FAR.WITHIN TWO HOURS I THOUGHTTHAT THE WHITE HOUSE COUNSELAND THEIR TEAM ENTIRELYSHREDDED THE CASE THAT HASBEEN PRESENTED BY THE HOUSEMANAGERS.REPORTER: TRIAL RESUMESMONDAY WHEN THE PRESIDENT'SLEGAL TEAM PLANS TO MAKE THEBULK OF ITS OPENING ARGUMENTS.NOW JAY SEKULOW THE MEMBEROF THE PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LEGALTEAM DESCRIBED SATURDAY AS A