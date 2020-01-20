Global  

Coronavirus: Hong Kong police charge residents after protest against "secret quarantine facility"

Hong Kong riot police on Sunday (January 26th) charged residents who were protesting against an alleged quarantine facility for people infected with coronavirus.
Hong Kong riot police on Sunday (January 26th) charged residents who were protesting against an alleged quarantine facility for people infected with coronavirus.

The angry Fanling residents are concerned for their own health as they live across the road from what they say will be a "secret quarantine facility." Earlier, a group of protesters set fire to the lobby of the building.




