Top 10 Funniest Grand Theft Auto Moments 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:02s - Published Top 10 Funniest Grand Theft Auto Moments It's time to look at the Top 10 Funniest Moments of the Grand Theft Auto series ... But don't ask us why Trevor woke up from a hangover wearing a dress ... or how Big Smoke can eat all those orders. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most hilarious scenes from one of the most satirical game series on the market. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Funniest Grand Theft Auto Moments This series is a comedy goldmine. Welcome to WatchMojo and today we’re counting down out picks for the Top 10 Funniest Grand Theft Auto Moments. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most hilarious scenes from one of the most satirical game series on the market



Recent related news from verified sources Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto reign supreme on list of decade’s top 10 games We know what American gamers have been buying the most over the last few years, and it probably...

The Next Web - Published 1 week ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Clowning Around What started out as something cute and funny, became people's number one fear....clowns! Let's face it, clowns are scary. Nothing more frightening than a creeping up behind you and making your hair.. Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:10Published 2 days ago Golf Cart Grand Prix Golf carts were invented to serve one purpose, and it's for golf course transportation. But let's face it, golf carts are so fun to drive, how can you resist driving crazy in them. I mean, where else.. Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:14Published 2 days ago