Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chiefs fan gets 'War Wagon' blessed by priest ahead of Super Bowl

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs fan gets 'War Wagon' blessed by priest ahead of Super BowlChiefs fan gets 'War Wagon' blessed by priest ahead of Super Bowl
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Chiefs fan gets 'War Wagon' blessed by priest ahead of Super Bowl ==> https://t.co/i1bqriDqNT <== #superbowl… https://t.co/vfjaLCCmuY 14 hours ago

sport_fan_stuff

Sports Memorabilia Chiefs fan gets 'War Wagon' blessed by priest ahead of Super Bowl - KWCH https://t.co/jwBS8FJOYz 2 days ago

KWCH12

KWCH Eyewitness News "DOESN'T HURT TO HAVE GOD ON YOUR SIDE.:" Anna Auld catches up with Rob Thome as he gets ready to pilot the "War Wa… https://t.co/B3i4alOxGr 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs set for takeoff to Super Bowl LIV [Video]Chiefs set for takeoff to Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs set for takeoff to Super Bowl LIV

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:07Published

Countdown to the Super Bowl [Video]Countdown to the Super Bowl

Countdown to the Super Bowl

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.