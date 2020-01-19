Global  

Downtown Kansas City preparing for Super Bowl victory parade

Downtown Kansas City preparing for Super Bowl victory parade
Update on the latest in sports:

NFL-SCHEDULE Chiefs advance to Super Bowl UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs advance to their first...
Seattle Times - Published

Need a flight to Super Bowl LIV? These 5 KCI airlines are ready to get you to Miami

If you're lucky enough to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV, next up on your shopping list should be...
bizjournals - Published


kmbc

KMBC While plans for a @Chiefs’ victory parade have not been shared publicly, businesses along Grand Avenue and Main Str… https://t.co/XjqSIq2J3M 1 hour ago


