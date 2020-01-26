Global  

Sunday Morning Pinpoint Forecast

Sunday Morning Pinpoint Forecast

Sunday Morning Pinpoint Forecast

Sunday by the bay: cloudy with light rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs: upper 50s.

West winds: 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear.

(1-26-20)
