Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Public health officials have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday that a traveler to Orange County from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Joy Benedict reports.
