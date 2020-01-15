Global  

Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Transphobic Attack In Upper Manhattan

Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Transphobic Attack In Upper Manhattan

Police are continuing their search for two people wanted for attacking a transgender woman on the subway in Washington Heights.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
State Hate Crimes Task Force To Join Transphobic Attack Investigation In Upper Manhattan

