Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Transphobic Attack In Upper Manhattan 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:28s - Published Police Searching For Pair Accused Of Transphobic Attack In Upper Manhattan Police are continuing their search for two people wanted for attacking a transgender woman on the subway in Washington Heights. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

