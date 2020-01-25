Global  

London celebrates Chinese New Year in spite of coronavirus fears

Chinese New Year celebrations took place in central London this afternoon, despite growing fears about the coronavirus.

Many people welcomed the Year of the Rat in the biggest celebration for the lunar festival outside China.

The celebrations came as the Foreign Office urged Britons trapped in the Hubei province of China, which has been on lockdown for several days following the coronavirus outbreak, to leave the area if they are able to.
